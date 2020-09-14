Freelance columnist Jim Hamilton last week was awarded the Best Nonfiction Book prize for “Ozarks RFD: Selected Essays, 2010-2015” in the Ozarks Writers League 2020 writing competition.
Awards in the annual contest were announced by the Branson-based writers’ organization Friday in a virtual ceremony.
Published in March 2020 by Cornerpost Press in West Plains, “Ozarks RFD: Selected Essays, 2010-2015” represents the collaboration of Hamilton and Long Lane native Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English at Missouri State University-West Plains, as editor and publisher. H
Hamilton has been published in the Buffalo Reflex since starting as editor in 1978 and continuing after retirement May 2015. His weekly columns currently run in multiple Ozarks newspapers, including the Quill. Hamilton also won an honorable mention for a memoir essay, “I never saw my father cry.”
Other winners in the contest included Fair Grove native Larry Wood (now in Joplin) with a first place in Haiku, an honorable mention in magazine articles, second place in paranormal short stories, second in Western short stories, second in Western romance, honorable mention in inspirational stories, second in O’Henry style stories and third in best unpublished book.
Complete contest results are available on the OWL website at www.ozarkswritersleague.com.
Priced at $20, “Ozarks RFD 2010-2015” is available online from Amazon and Barnes and Noble or directly from the author. Request a copy by mail at P.O Box 801, Buffalo, MO 65622.
