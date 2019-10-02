Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announced Cloverhill Dairy has joined the WPAFM vendor family.
“We are excited Cloverhill Dairy is a new family member,” said Chateauvert. “Cloverhill Dairy is an organic dairy and beef farm, the owners, management and employees are exceptionally friendly, educated and knowledgeable, and the focal points of the farm are health, cleanliness and safety.”
“Their excellence in producing only high-quality organic products complement our market’s values,” he added.
“We are a family-owned operation committed to conducting safe practices and only producing the healthiest products for consumers,” said Dale Carter, owner of Cloverhill Dairy. “We will not sell anything we will not eat ourselves nor feed to our families. We are investing for posterity.”
Cloverhill Dairy, founded in 1996 and located in Mtn. Grove, is a 640-acre USDA certified organic dairy farm which produces pasture-fed beef, raw milk, free-range eggs, butter and yogurt. Dale, his wife, Rebecca, their son, Nathaniel and his wife Chalae, are the operators of the farm. Chalae and Nathaniel have an adorable son, Gabriel, age 18 months.
Recently, Cloverhill Dairy hosted a pasture walk, discussion and Q&A session with the Univ. of Missouri Extension and Organic Valley Co-op, which was open to the public.
Cloverhill Dairy sells fresh products at WPAFM, Ava Farmers Market and by special order.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey and USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads.
Nonfood items available include vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, handcrafted jewelry, creative crochet items, cross stitched bookmarks homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
