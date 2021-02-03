The Missouri Department of Conservation invites landowners and land managers interested in the benefits of establishing native warm-season grasses for livestock grazing to join its online program, “Benefits of Native Warm Season Grasses,” from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 18.
The program is a partner project of MDC, MFA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The 45-minute program will feature insights from experts on how native warm-season grasses can serve as valuable forage for livestock, improve wildlife habitat, increase plant and animal diversity, reduce soil erosion and increase water quality. The program is ideal for landowners and managers with at least 100 acres.
“Adding native warm-season grasses to pasture systems has resulted in increased gains on yearling cattle and improved performance of cow-calf herds during the summer when cool-season grasses such as fescue and bluegrass stop growing,” explained MDC Agriculture Liaison Greg Collier.
Registration is required and seats are limited. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175705. Registered guests will receive a link to the virtual program 24 hours prior to the session.
Learn more about the benefits of native warm-season grasses at mdc.mo.gov/property/agriculture/grazing-wildlife-management/native-warm-season-grass-pastures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.