We all would like to say thank you for your wonderful support you continue to give to our local farmers, ranchers, bakers and artisan crafters who are vendors at our market. We are doing our best to bring you the freshest products possible, and the healthiest too!
Our featured vendor this week is going to bring you just that – delicious tasting and healthy products to boost your immune system:
Falling Spring Farm shares the love of cultured foods at the Go Farm Market! Known to help strengthen the immune system, be rich in probiotics and nutrients, aid digestion, and more, cultured foods are living food that get better with age.
Steve and Amber Brown introduced their kombucha to the market briefly last summer, and since the beginning of January have brought it back, along with several other fermented foods. They handcraft a variety of sauerkrauts including a spicy kimchi, zesty curtido, and colorful blaukraut.
Also offered are pints of kefir, a cultured milk known to be the most probiotic rich of all fermented foods. Kefir makes a great, nutrient rich smoothie with frozen fruit and can be filling enough to be a complete meal. You will also find sourdough starter with step by step instructions for baking your own fermented bread.
Steve and Amber are excited to now offer kombucha on tap, filling bottles, cups and growlers at the market from their “mobile kombucha fountain.”
Want to learn more about making your own fermented foods at home? Falling Spring Farm offers DIY starter kits for making your own kombucha, kefir and sourdough bread. Hands-on fermentation workshops are also in the near future.
Aside from fermented foods, Falling Spring Farm also bring to market keto friendly, low-carb and gluten-free baked goods along with nutrient-packed microgreens.
Follow the farm on Facebook or Instagram at Falling Spring Farm or stop by the market in Endurance Church parking lot between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays to see what all of the wonderful vendors have to offer!
