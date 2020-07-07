West Plains is one of seven communities with a population under 20,000 people in the state to receive a $10,000 grant from the Active Living Community of Practice Funding administered by the Department of Health and Senior Services, announced The Missouri Bureau of Community Health and Wellness.
The Howell County Health Department, in partnership with the West Plains Bike Group, prepared the grant application, with input from city officials and Missouri Department of Transportation personnel, according to Marty Szigety, a member of the Bike Group.
Szigety explained the funds will be used to create a spur route off the West Plains Bike Route to the three public schools in the city, and also enhance pedestrian safety for children walking to school by increasing signage and painted crossings.
He added there will also be money available for the installation of three bike racks, one to be placed at the city ballfield on Bratton Avenue, one at the sports complex on Olden Street and possibly one at a West Plains R-7 school.
“We’re very excited in partnering with the Howell County Health Department in increasing recreational opportunities and promoting healthy activities in our community,” said Szigety. He credited and thanked Dawn Hicks with the health department for her hard work and time on the project, city Transportation Director Brian Mitchell for calculating the costs of the bike route extension and Dr. Dolly Shiang, executive director of 37th Judicial Court Appointed Special Advocates, for her advice, suggestions and editing skills she provided for the final preparation of the grant application.
The bike route extension work will have to be approved by the West Plains City Council before it can proceed.
According to Szigety, the funding will start on Oct. 1 and be available for one year.
The official grand opening of the bike route was held Nov. 2, 2019. The West Plains Bike Group worked closely with the city on the planning of the route and the placement of 21 signs, purchased with donations from private individuals and local businesses and placed along the bike path.
In spring 2018, the Bike Group reached out to West Plains City Councilwoman Jessica Nease with a plan for a 5-mile designated bike loop to help highlight West Plains and use existing infrastructure. The group discussed the benefits that trail would provide to not only the health of citizens but to help spur tourism and economic development within the city for little cost to taxpayers.
The bike route begins at a covered wooden bench in the East Towne Village parking lot on Bill Virdon Boulevard. There, visitors can see the map of the route, which loops through the city. The route is marked along the way by posted signs and markings on the road which point the way.
For more information on the bike route and the bike group, follow @wpbikegroup on Facebook.
