Name and age: Mike Topliff, 61. Office sought: City Council.
Occupation: Senior Network Administrator at Leonardo DRS.
How long have you lived in West Plains and what are some things you have done for the community? We moved to West Plains in 1992. I served on the Park Board for 10 years before running for office. I am currently involved with United Way of the Ozarks, Community Foundation of the Ozarks-West Plains and University of Missouri Extension Board. I am a leader for Boy Scout Troop 61. I am a member of West Plains Veteran’s Board, American Legion and Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge No. 327.
Please tell us about your family. I have been married for 41 years. We have two children that are both married and three grandchildren. Have you ever held public office before? If so, what was the position and for how long? I was elected to the City Council in 2013, at that time I was also elected to the (Home Rule) Charter Commission.
What education or experience do you have that qualifies you for the office you are seeking? Eight years in city government, numerous training classes from the Missouri Municipal League.
Why are you running for this office? I want to continue representing the citizens of West Plains.
What local issue do you think is the most important to voters in West Plains? How do you plan to address this issue? The cost of upcoming infrastructure improvements will be high on everyone’s list. It is important that we can make the improvements, keep the costs in check and come up with a cost effective way to pay for it.
What are your thoughts on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you have done differently? This has been a tough year, we do not know if we did enough or didn’t do enough. I was not in favor of the mask ordinance.
The city has some big infrastructure projects (e.g. electric, sewer and water) coming up. What projects do you think the city should focus on first and why? I believe we are on track with the solar farm. Implementing the Integrated Plan will help with the water and sewer improvements. In the past there was interest in bottling the city water. Perhaps we could use this interest to help secure Economic Development Grants to help offset the costs.
West Plains will soon have the largest municipally-owned solar farm in Missouri. What are your thoughts on the project and what other future projects do you think the city could look into? With a new administration in Washington, D.C., I believe that EPA restrictions on coal power plants will begin. To meet those goals it is important for the city to have a percentage of the electricity coming from renewable sources. Another project that is in the beginning stage is the U.S. 63 Collation to improve U.S. 63 to four lanes from Jefferson City to Memphis, Tenn.
Any additional comments? It has been my honor to represent the citizens of West Plains for the last eight years.
