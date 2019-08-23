Nicholas Kristof wrote an article which appeared in the Jan. 6, 2018, edition of The New York Times, suggesting 2017 was the world’s best year ever. He claimed this despite acknowledging both national and international problems.
His analysis was convincing. He pointed out that in 2017 a smaller share of the world’s people were hungry, impoverished or illiterate than at any point in the past. That year the number of children dying around the world shrunk, and the number of people suffering from leprosy and blindness also dropped.
He pointed out that all too often we do not notice the positives because we tend to obsess on the negatives. We focus on the planes that crash, not on those that arrive safely. Kristof observed that every day the number of people in the world living on less than $2 a day goes down by 217,000. Each day, another 325,000 people gain access to electricity and 300,000 are blessed with clean drinking water for the first time.
He believes after thousands of generations, illiteracy and extreme poverty are on the verge of being nearly eliminated in the next 15 years.
Kristof reminds all of us that there are many good things happening. He quoted from a book that was about to be released by Harvard professor, Steven Pinker, “Enlightenment Now,” which suggests that we are solving the world’s problems. Kristof noted that the rest of the year he weeps and screams about all the bad things going on in the world, but that it is appropriate at least once a year to focus on the good.
While I appreciate Kristof’s optimism, I am unconvinced we are rapidly moving toward a perfect world. Though we have made great strides in many areas, in other ways society seems increasingly intolerant and polarized. This is more apparent nationally where I fear we are in danger of undermining our core values and that if we continue to do so we will ultimately destroy much of our progress both at home and abroad.
However, finding things to celebrate is good. As the Apostle Paul concluded in his book to the Philippians, “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done… Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.” (Philippians 4:6, 8 NLT)
While it is unwise to ignore the things that are bad, it is appropriate to remind ourselves that life itself is good. We must never lose our perspective and become so fixated on what is wrong that we fail to celebrate what is right.
