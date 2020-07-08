NICOLLE J. CRONEY
35, white female, 5’4” tall, 140 lbs. Warrant for arrest on Class D felony charges of first-degree tampering with a vehicle and stealing $750 or more. Bond $5,000 cash or corporate surety.
BRAD D. COWELL
43, white male, 6’5” tall, 215 lbs. Failure to appear warrant for arrest on Class D felony charges of identity theft or attempt and financial exploitation of an elder or disabled person, and a Class E felony charge of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Bond $5,000 cash or corporate surety.
JERRY L. PETERSON
49, hispanic male, 5’9” tall, 230 lbs. Failure to appear warrant for arrest on a Class D felony charge of first-degree property damage. Bond $3,000 cash or corporate surety.
BOBBY A. NAYLOR (no photo available)
27, white male , 6’1” tall, 185 lbs. Failure to appear warrant for arrest on Class D felony charges of forgery and stealing. Bond $4,000 cash or corporate surety.
