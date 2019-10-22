The phone lines going into the West Plains Police Department or temporarily down, according to Police Chief Stephen a Monticelli.
Callers with an emergency are asked to call 911 and their calls will be handled by the 911 operator.
If not an emergency, callers are asked to wait until the lines are repaired.
