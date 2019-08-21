Community Blood Center of the Ozark (CBCO) will host a blood drive at noon to 4 p.m. Monday in the Winona High School on north Highway 19.
To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Participants will receive a free “Super Hero” T-shirt and can earn LifePoints with their donations as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program.
For more information, call toll-free 800-280-5337 or visit CBCO’s website at www.cbco.org.
