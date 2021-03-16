Robert George McAlvey, 89, West Plains. Died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Riverways Manor Nursing Home, Van Buren. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
John Irvin Jenkins, 68, West Plains. Died at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at West Vue Nursing Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
