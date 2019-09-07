At 6 p.m. Sept. 23, the University of Missouri Extension of Howell County will offer “Call Before You Cut,” a part of the Missouri Woodland Steward Program, at the extension office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Sarah Havens, field specialist in natural resources, will teach attendees the steps to getting the highest price for their timber while maintaining woodland health for future harvests. She will also discuss how to create a harvest plan, whether harvesting timber regularly or clearing land for pasture.
Event organizers say the class can save participants hundreds of dollars.
The class fee is $25 per person. To register contact Howell County Extension at 256-2391 or visit extension2.missouri.edu/events/missouri-woodland-steward-call-before-you-cut.
