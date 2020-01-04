A private pesticide applicator training session will be offered at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Howell County Extension Center, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The training will last about two hours and the cost to attend is $25 per person.
Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicators license. Many commonly used pesticides require a private applicator license.
These commonly used pesticides include Grazon P+D, Tordon 22K, Surmount, Mustang Max and Warrior II The training will allow individuals to recertify or receive initial training to be licensed to purchase and use restricted-use pesticides on property owned or rented.
Those who have been licensed in the past are encouraged to look at the expiration date on their licenses to see if they need to recertify.
Once the training is complete, the Missouri Department of Agriculture will issue a license that is good for five years. Anyone wishing to attend must be 18 years of age or older.
Individuals unable to attend the training class may contact their local extension center and schedule a time to view the training video. There is a $25 fee for all licenses issued. Please call the office to schedule a time.
To reserve a space for the session, call the Howell County Extension Office, 256-2391.
Training sessions may be offered in surrounding counties and patrons in those counties are encouraged to contact their local University of Missouri Extension office to find the program nearest to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.