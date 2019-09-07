During the month of July, 8,211 homes sold in Missouri, according to a monthly market report from Missouri REALTORS.
The total sales volume topped $1.7 billion for the month, and homes sold at a consistent pace in July, staying on the market for an average of 47 days. That’s three days longer when compared to July 2018.
The median sales price continues to increase and was about $178,500, a 6.3% increase compared to the same time frame last year.
Additionally, interest rates decreased in July and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.77% in July; down from 3.80% in June.
By comparison, the interest rate in July of last year was 4.53%.
