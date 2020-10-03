September through November is the best time of the year to renovate lawns and prepare turf for winter. It’s also a great time to refresh the landscape and patio with the colors of the season. Westlake Ace Hardware offers these six easy tips to refresh your lawn and landscape and enjoy the beauty of autumn.
- Fertilize every 30-45 days. Lawns are very hungry right now from the stress of summer. Make three applications of high-nitrogen, slow-release fertilizer between early September and late November, spaced four to six weeks apart. The goal is to give your lawn a really good meal before winter sets in. This will help the grass better survive cold temperatures, wind, and low precipitation. Also, it will help it green up faster in the spring.
- Attack pesky weeds. If perennial weeds like dandelions and clover have been taking over the lawn during the summer, September is one of the best times to get rid of these pests. Herbicides, either in the form of a spray or as part of a granular fertilizer will help kill the weeds that may have invaded the yard during the summer. Carefully read and follow application instructions. Spray products should be applied on wind-free days when temperatures are moderate. Granular products will need to be watered in after application.
- Mum’s the word! When it comes to fall flowers, mums are king. They are a great, easy, and inexpensive way to inject vibrant color into your landscape. To make the best impact, purchase a large quantity of mums in a variety of colors. Buy them in various sizes to not only add color, but visual interest as well. Another option is to buy just one or two colors to create a theme consistent with your patio, landscape or house colors.
- Grasses add texture and height. Mums aren’t the only plants that help create a lush, colorful autumn landscape display. Consider adding ornamental grasses like Fountain Grass to your landscape. The colors and height evoke images of harvest time, and the spiked leaves contrast the dark green leaves and bright colors of the mums. Many grasses planted in the fall may not be hardy enough to survive the winter, but don’t let that discourage you from planting them. Leave them in the ground until spring; it provides visual interest in the winter landscape, and shelter for birds and animals.
- Containers add quick, colorful impact. Freshen up your containers by replacing tired summer annuals with mums, pansies, kale and asters. For additional impact on your patio, buy several clay pots in various sizes and paint them with indoor/outdoor spray paint in rich autumn colors like red, moss green, orange, brown, and dark purple. When dry, simply drop a mum, kale, or an ornamental grass container in the pot (no planting required) for quick color and instant impact on the patio, deck or around the front door.
