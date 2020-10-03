In the month of August, 8,803 homes sold in Missouri, reports the Missouri Realtors trade association. The total sales volume topped $2.1 billion, and homes sold at an increased pace in August, staying on the market for an average of 44 days. That’s seven days less when compared to August 2019.
The median sales price continues to steadily rise and was about $197,500. That is a 12.2% increase compared to August 2019.
Additionally, interest rates saw a slight decrease in August and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.94% in August; down from 3.02% in July. By comparison, the interest rate in August of last year was 3.62%.
Visit missourirealtor.org to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.
