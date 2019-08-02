Sales associate Kory Taylor is the newest member of Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty. Taylor will specialize in working with buyers and sellers in residential, commercial and farming properties.
“We are very excited to have Kory join our family and team here at Century 21,” said broker and co-owner Jerry Hall. “With such a large increase in our buyer/seller base, we are fortunate enough to be bringing in an agent like Kory that has past sales experience and will waste little time making an impact on the success of our office.”
Taylor is a native of the Ozarks. He and his wife Ashley call West Plains home. Taylor has worked in sales for the past four years and is currently attending Missouri State University-West Plains where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
His hobbies include spending time with his family, being outdoors, farming, fishing and trapping, and reading.
Taylor can be reached at the Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty office by calling 255-2121, called directly at 372-1790 or contacted by email at ktrealtorc21@gmail.com.
“I am extremely excited to begin this new journey and I feel very strongly that delivering great customer care and satisfaction is key to being successful,” said Taylor. “I want to help buyers find the home they dream of and help sellers end one chapter and start anew.”
