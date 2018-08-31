The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced the launch of a new digital platform, Apprenticeship.gov. This web portal will help employers publicize available apprenticeships.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the portal features an Apprenticeship Finder tool that offers career seekers a platform to search for apprenticeships by city, state and occupation, as well as connects job seekers to high-skilled, high-paying careers.
In a press release, the Labor Department said the “new Apprenticeship Finder tool will not only make it easier for career seekers to find apprenticeship opportunities, it will also help employers promote apprenticeships across new or nontraditional industries where apprenticeships may be less common.”
This effort supports President Trump’s recent Executive Order Expanding Apprenticeships in America by improving access to apprenticeship opportunities that enable more Americans to obtain relevant skills and high-paying jobs.
NAHB Chairman Randy Noel attended last month’s White House event announcing the executive order to promote workforce development and pledged that NAHB and the Home Builders Institute (HBI) would train 50,000 new workers over the next five years for careers in the construction trades.
For more information, contact Alexis Moch at 800-368-5242 x8407.
