In the month of November, 5,997 homes sold in Missouri, reports Missouri Realtors.
According to the real estate trade association, total sales volume topped $1.2 billion, and homes sold at a decreased pace for the month, staying on the market for an average of 60 days. That’s five days additional when compared to November 2018. The median sales price for the month was $170,000. That is a 6.3% increase compared to November 2018.
Additionally, the interest rate in November continues to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.70% in November; up from 3.69% in October.
By comparison, the interest rate in November of last year was 4.87%.
Visit missourirealtor.org to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information or see the YouTube video at theyoutu.be/3_hFHfo1Gn8.
