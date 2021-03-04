Beginning April 1 the North Terra Golf Course will no longer take new memberships, but current members who are in good financial standing with their dues will have their memberships grandfathered in.
New cart shed rentals will also discontinue after April 1, although current members who currently have sheds can keep them after that date. Should a member no longer be in good financial standing, they will have to rent a cart for the day, lease a cart for the year, or walk.
Current members also must be on a quarterly or yearly payment plan, with the monthly option no longer available.
Golfers who are not members of North Terra can pay greens fees to play. On the weekend those rates are $15 for 9 holes and $22 for 18 holes, and cart rentals are $12 for 9 holes and $20 for 18 holes.
For information on how to sign up for a membership, call the North Terra Golf Course at 256-9824.
