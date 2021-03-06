Welcome back, my dear fellow explorers, to The Plains West of Thomasville. Where each week I take you along as I explore everything these Ozark hills have to offer. As always, the hope is that you will read my stories, see my photographs, and feel spurred to go out and have adventures of your own.
In the last installment I traveled to Topaz Mill and got glimpse into the history of a time gone by. Topaz, once a small town, has been reduced to a couple of buildings standing on a private farm.
With the deadline approaching for the spring edition of Ozarks Magazine, I was scrambling to find a story. Thanks to the recommendation of a friend, I decided to explore the Welch Spring Hospital Ruins.
Over the years, Ozark springs have been used as campsites, power supplies for grist mills, tourist resorts and even hospitals.
Hospitals? Yes, hospitals. In 1913, an Illinois doctor named C.H. Diehl bought Welch Spring for eight hundred dollars. Dr Diehl believed that the spring water had healing properties and that cool, pollen free air coming from the adjacent cave would be beneficial for people with asthma, emphysema, and tuberculosis, which together were called "consumption" at the time. He said that it worked for him, helping him with a chronic case of hay fever. To tap this clean air resource, Dr Diehl built a hospital over the mouth of the cave. Welch Spring, which flowed from the cave, was dammed up so that water would close off the entrance. This was to force more air out through the cave opening into the hospital. In today's terms, it might be better called a "health spa" since there wasn't much in the way of formal medical treatment, just an invitation to breathe the fresh air of the cave.
Located on K Hwy near Jadwin, Mo., even the drive seems like a trip back in time. Of the routes available, one of them involves crossing the river on a ferry, one offers a bridge, however, it is a low, one-lane bridge that most likely disappears with the spring rains, and lastly, the final option is driving through the river in a shallow section. The precarious routes make this destination seem even more remote and mythical.
Unfortunately for Diehl, access to the area surrounding the Current River was even more limited than it is today with just a few rough dirt roads, and the flood of patients and other guests that were to flock to the site’s healing surroundings never materialized. Dr. Diehl worked hard to make his dream come true, but later paid the price. The endeavor left him in near financial ruin.After the good doctor died in 1940, his family took no interest in keeping the site alive and the sprawling complex was abandoned to nature. Soon, only memories of former glory remained. Once an ambitious nature spa, these forest ruins now provide a serene monument to failure
The grounds were largely untouched for over two decades before becaming part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in the 1960s.
A 1-mile out and back trail leads from the parking area to a viewing area across the spring from the building. The path is wide and well maintained. It could be easily traversed by hikers of all ages and skill levels. The hospital can be accessed either from river after making friends with a passing boater or by tracing a precarious social trail up and across the bluff. The cave is closed and gated, but the outer building is easily accessed.
The Welch Hospital, it’s spring, and clean cave air may not provide the physical healing that Dr. Diehl promised so long ago, but making the journey to explore the ruins surrounded by all the beauty the Ozarks has to offer may just provide a different, but still much needed, form of healing.
