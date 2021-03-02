The West Plains High School Zizzers basketball team ended their regular season at home Friday night against the Kickapoo Chiefs with a disappointing 80-56 loss. The Zizzers managed to jump off to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but with such a deep stacked bench it didn’t take long for the Chiefs to pull away.
The Zizzers put up fight to be proud of, and managed to keep themselves in the game for just over three quarters. The Chiefs have two players who have already signed with Mizzou, and even though they were playing for the other team, these two put on an impressive show.
If the Zizzers could have found the bottom of the basket with a few more of their shots, and pulled down just a few more defensive rebounds, this article would look very different.
The Zizzers still managed to end their regular season with a winning record of 13-11. West Plains will kick off their postseason bid tonight in the opening round of district competition.
The West Plains High School game tonight is an MSHAA sponsored event. Passes will not be accepted, and a $5.00 admission is required for everyone, including staff and ages six and up. Vouchers are required for entry. No one will be admitted without a voucher. The seating capacity is limited. Students may purchase vouchers in the high school office. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. in the West Plains Civic Center.
