The Ridge Crest Plaza property is under new ownership and boasting a new name.
Its new owner, Mark Bertel, is founder and CEO of The Dels Corporation, a property development company based in Mtn. Home, Ark., and he says he wants to turn the old motel into a stylish apartment complex.
Bertels said he plans to turn the old motel rooms into 118 fully-furnished “eco flat” studio apartments, explaining that they are being designed with energy-efficiency in mind.
The property is being rebranded as “The Heights,” to note its transformation and to reflect its position overlooking West Plains on a hill in the north part of the city.
The Dels will completely remodel the property, giving it a new, modern style while also keeping some of the retro aesthetics from the old motel, such as the palm tree decor by the pool, to maintain kitschy flair, said Bertel. The vintage decor also alludes to the motel’s history: It was first built in the 1960s, when it served as a Holiday Inn, he added.
Bertel said the apartments will be designed to attract college students, young professionals, medical professionals and seniors. The new complex will keep many features from the Ridge Crest Plaza such as the pool, the restaurant and the event center. New communal areas are planned, such as a barbecue area and a rooftop patio on one of the buildings.
“We want to make this feel like its own community,” Bertel said. “We want to make a difference by providing quality, affordable housing.”
He said each furnished apartment will include a bathroom, work areas and a kitchenette with electric European-design stovetop ovens and custom Amish cabinets from Salem, Mo.
Bertel’s company, which focuses on renovating and revitalizing dilapidated properties, completed a similar renovation of the former Town & County Motor Inn in Mtn. Home in 2018, turning the abandoned motel into 41 studio apartments.
Beginning work on The Heights, he said his company, with help from workers with CareCenter Ministries, a Christian outreach organization based in Mtn. Home, has recently completed gutting all the old Ridge Crest Motel rooms.
He said many of the rooms were in rough shape when the demolition process began and the CareCenter workers did a “terrific job” gutting them out and preparing for the next phase of the renovation process.
He added the renovations will be done building by building, and he plans to have the first 32 studio apartments ready for tenants by May 1. It is his hope all 118 apartments will be open by fall.
Rent for the apartments will run between $550 and $650 per month with a six-month lease to begin with, he said, adding that rent will include water, electric, trash, pool access, fiber internet with Wi-Fi, and security.
For more information on The Heights or The Dels visit www.thedelscorp.com or call 870-232-0010.
