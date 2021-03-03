The WPHS Lady Zizzers basketball team is headed to the district championship game for the eighth time in the last nine years after winning Monday night’s semifinal game 52-45 against the Jefferson City Helias Catholic Crusaders.
“I’m incredibly proud of the game we played. They were hungry for a win and it showed,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack. “It was a true team effort, and that’s what it takes to beat these top teams in our district.”
The Zizzers fought through the first quarter ferociously, and finished leading 14-2. By halftime the score stood at 21-10. As the Crusaders have done in so many games this season, they made a strong run in the second half, and got within 3 points at a couple of points, but ultimately the Zizzers prevailed.
Mackenzie Brunson was the leading scorer for the Zizzers with 24 points. Ashton “Double Trouble” recorded yet another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Allyssa Joyner turned in 10, and Zoey Williams and Drew Harris each managed 2 points each.
Point guard Georgia Osborn also managed to put together a great performance that contributed greatly to the Zizzers’ success. Harris may have only contributed 2 points offensively, but her 6 steals on defense may well have made the difference in the game.
As reigning district champs, the Zizzers are keen to hold onto their title. To claim their second straight district championship, West Plains must defeat the Marshfield Bluejays.
The championship game will take place Friday night at the West Plains Civic Center with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Admission to the game will be $5 and maybe purchased at the gate. Vouchers are not required for the championship game, but masks are still required to enter the civic center.
