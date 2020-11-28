Bobcats fall to the Greyhounds

The Thayer High School Bobcats football team fell Saturday at Louis Bozeman Field, in Thayer, to the Windsor Greyhounds in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA State tournament with a final score of 14-12. The Greyhounds were first to put points on the board early in the first quarter, but the Bobcats responded in the second with two quick touchdowns in the second.
The Bobcats maintained their lead until midway through the third quarter when the Greyhounds crossed the goal line for the second time. With seconds left in the game, Thayer attempted a 32-yard field to win, but the Windsor defense managed to knock it down.
The Windsor Greyhounds will go on to face the Mid-Buchanan Dragons of Faucett next week in Jefferson City.
For a full game report of today’s Thayer vs. Windsor game, be sure to check the Sports Page of Tuesday’s Quill.
