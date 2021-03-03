North Terra Golf Club will host the 2021 Mayor’s Cup golf tournament Saturday, April
10th with tee off at 9:00 a.m. The tournament is sponsored by Hibby’s Sports Grille and
presented by the North Terra Golf Foundation (a non-profit entity) which was recently founded
February 2nd of this year. The tournament will be a 3- person Scramble format with an entry
fee of $50/person, $150 team.
Last year’s Inaugural Cup had 105 players (35 teams) and the winning team and Mayor’s
Cup winner was the team of Scott Miller, Leroy Trone, and Kevin Tyler with a score of 17 under
par. (Maybe insert their picture here?) This year the number of flights will be determined by the
number of teams and the payout for each flight will be $500, $300, and $200 respectively for
the top 3 teams in each flight along with individual plaques. Carts will also be available for rent
for those who need one. Additionally, the tournament is going to offer the following for all
participants:
1. Chance for a Club Car on #17 - Hole in One (Sponsored by Club Car)
2. Chance for a hand-made Mayor's Cup quilt (drawing)
3. Closest to hole prizes on the remaining five Par 3’s (Prize value $80-$150)
4. Out of town participants may choose to get a free round of golf prior to tournament
(Call Pro Shop-417-256-9824)
5. All participants will receive an embroidered Mayor’s Cup golf towel done by Linda
Jackson - Signature Stitches
6. Raffle for 7 items valued between $40 and $180
7. Pumpkin Bread and coffee for breakfast
8. Free Pizza, BBQ sandwiches, and chips for lunch
9. Nacho chips and dip
10. Desserts (brownies, oatmeal, cookies)
11. 50/50 ticket drawing
Upon completion, Mayor Jack Pahlman will present the overall winner with the Mayor’s
Cup (with the winning team members names’ engraved on it) which will remain in the Pro Shop
until next year’s tournament.
In addition to Hibby’s Sports Grille as the tournament sponsor, as of this writing the
tournament has the backing and support of many area businesses and individuals and the
North Terra Golf foundation would like to thank and recognize them. To date, committed
sponsors are Club Car, Perry’s Barbershop, Sherwin Williams, Quality Floors, West Plains
Recycling, Elks Lodge #2418, West Plains Elks P.E.R. Association, Posey Patch, RP Lumber,
Community First Bank, Horn Plumbing, Heritage Tractor, Taylor Grubaugh Chevrolet, Don’s
Auto Service, West Plains Bank, West Plains Electric, Stewart Morrison, King Dermatology,
Willard Auto, West Plains Pawn & Jewelry, 10 Box, Southern Hills Auto, Hirsch Farm and Feed,
Edgeller Harper, Master’s Craft, El Charro, Marshall’s Glass, West Plains Veterinary, Easley Body
& Paint, Eden’s Hideout, Ozark Cafe, Meeks Lumber, Hawkins, Mayfield Auto, Tabor Creek
Customs, Southern Missouri Hearing Specialists, Southern Missouri ENT & Allergy, Screenshots, Andrew Eckman Insurance, Dennis’ Meat Market, Pizza Shack, Coca-Cola, Amvets, Tom Salmeri, Richard Huff, and Bob Kincheloe.
If there are other businesses that would like to sponsor a hole and receive radio, newspaper and signage on the course recognition, please call Roger Cyr at 419-545-1528. The North Terra Golf foundation expresses their appreciation to the sponsors and supporters of this tournament and would like to encourage everyone to frequent these places of business and thank them for their community support.
Interested persons can sign up in person at the North Terra Pro Shop or call 417-256-
9824, visit the Foundation website, NorthTerraGolfFoundation.org and register and pay on the
site, or call 623-363-0916. The tournament will be limited to the first 36 teams and the deadline
to sign up for the tournament is March 27th for the purpose of knowing the number of towels
and number of plaques.
