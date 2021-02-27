The WPHS Lady Zizzers basketball team finished off the regular season Thursday night with two wins against the Parkview Vikings. Being a home game made the wins even more sweet for the Zizzers.
“I am very happy with the way everyone played tonight. I felt like everyone put on their game faces and really dug in,” commented Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity’s 52-4 win serves as a testament to all the hard work that squad has put in this season. The JV team leaves this season with a 14-3 overall record, and a 9-0 record in conference play.
“Cass Johnson has done a great job leading this group of players. As her former coach, and now colleague, it is exciting to watch her development as a coach and see her really coming into her own,” said Coach Womack.
“Step right up and take your shot against this Parkview defense,” seemed to be the theme of the night as nine Zizzers put scores on the board.
Leading the charge for West Plains was Olivia Lawson with 11 points, Emily Dawson had 9, Kaylea Dixon and Emmy Brashear each finished with 7, Hannah Judd had 6, Kenndi Keller had 5, Meagan Holesapple brought home 3, and May Claire Gohn and Emma Worsham each contributed 2 points.
As these players grow and develop in the coming seasons, they will make West Plains proud.
Varsity
Once again the Zizzers seemed a little slow out of the gate, and seemed to be playing very conservatively. They got the lead early, but were only in front by a couple of points. Then, as if someone flipped a switch, the Zizzers came alive. With about a minute left in the first quarter, Georgia Osborn hit a big 3-pointer that sent a jolt through the team. Within the last minute, the Zizzers had 2 steals and 7 points. They wouldn’t slow down the rest of the game and came away with a massive 52-22 win.
Osborn played a tough, aggressive game, and even if the stat sheets don’t show it, she came through at exactly the right moments. She finished the night with 7 points, and they were perfectly timed. Her two steals were huge and shifted the energy just when it was most needed.
Ashton “Double Trouble” Judd led the Zizzer scoring, and put another double-double on her stat sheet with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Harris had a big game for West Plains with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Kaylea Dixon had a season high 8 points, Georgia Osborn finished with 7, Allyssa Joyner put up 5 , Jade Barry added 3, and Mackenzie Brunson who was swarmed by the defense all night was only allowed 2 points.
The Zizzers kick off postseason play Monday night against Helias Catholic of Jefferson City. The game is an MSHAA sponsored event. Passes will not be accepted, and a $5.00 admission is required for everyone, including staff and ages six and up. Vouchers are required for entry. No one will be admitted without a voucher. The seating capacity is limited. Students may purchase vouchers in the high school office. Vouchers will be available to the general public after 12 p.m. on Monday. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. in the West Plains High School gym.
