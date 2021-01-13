Start the new year off with lots of laughs by attending the Jan. 26 performance of comedian Erik Rivera at the West Plains Civic Center theater.
Rivera will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person. Current Missouri State University-West Plains students can attend free with their BearPass IDs.
To purchase tickets, contact the civic center at 256-8087 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit wp.missouristate.edu/theater and click on the “Erik Rivera, Comedian” link under “Upcoming Events.”
The performance is sponsored by the MSU-WP University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department.
U/CP officials remind that masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be followed during the performance.
Rivera keeps making his mark on the stand-up comedy scene, note promoters. At his recent appearance at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, he was hand-selected to perform for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network.
Rivera is no stranger to TV comedy milestones, either, promoters add. Since his late-night debut on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” which has been a springboard for many comedy greats, he has become a familiar face on television.
He was chosen as one of the top 100 comedians to perform in the relaunch of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing. He also recorded his debut one-hour comedy special “I’m No Expert” in 2015 for Fuse and NuVO TV.
Last year, Erik was cast to star alongside Brandon T. Jackson (“Tropic Thunder”) and DeRay Davis (Netflix’s “How to Act Black”) in Oxygen’s docu-series “Living With Funny,” a look at life offstage for these touring comedians.
“Erik’s comedic routine will keep you on your toes, and the laughter won’t stop,” said U/CP Director Brenda Polyard. “He’s witty, thinks fast, and really knows how to work a crowd.”
For more information about Rivera’s performance, call the U/CP office at 255-7966 or visit wp.missouristate.edu/theater.
