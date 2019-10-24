Create a rustic burlap cone tree at a workshop conducted by local artist Tara Hensley from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hampton Inn in West Plains. West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host the workshop, which will cost $30, all supplies included.
Participants will create an approximately 14-inch rustic burlap cone tree to decorate their homes for the holidays. Trees can be decorated anyway the designer wishes once completed.
Once attendees have mastered the technique, they will be able to create varied sizes to display by the fireplace, or on a mantle or tabletop, said organizers
Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me. Of course, I love frequenting vintage re-sale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items; her husband may be embarrassed but her projects are incredible!”
Space is limited. Reserve a spot by reserving tickets through Eventbrite, on the WPCA Facebook event page, “Rustic Burlap Cone Tree Workshop,” or call Paula at 293-2325.
