The Willow Springs Arts Council celebrates its 11th year of bringing various art and music programs to the community.
Since reorganizing in 2008, said officials, the council has assisted local theater guilds with productions, conducted art workshops of many varying venues for all ages, sponsored the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and the Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra, helped fund a book publication, sponsored summer art camps for children and presented many exhibits featuring local artists.
“Through your generosity we continue to work toward fulfilling our mission ‘to promote community participation and interest in the fine arts,’” said officials, expressing appreciation to supporters. “We would very much like to continue that work for another decade.”
In order to continue to provide the same level of art appreciation to the community, the WSAC holds an annual sponsorship campaign, for which letters have recently been mailed to past donors. The budget for the 2019-20 year is $18,955.
“We have participated in the Missouri Arts Council grant program in the past, but this year we have decided to go totally with local funding,” said officials.
After accounting for expected event revenue, the group’s fundraising goal for 2019-20 is $5,500. Donations to the arts council are tax deductible and every penny donated goes to WSAC projects, officials pointed out. Donors also have the option to specify if they would like their donation to go to a specific area or project, such as the community orchestra or the youth orchestra.
To be a part of supporting the arts in Willow Springs, the public is asked consider donating toward and/or joining the council.
Checks can be made out to the Willow Springs Arts Council and mailed c/o Rebecca Cash, 979 HH Highway, Willow Springs, MO 65793. To join or attend a meeting, the council meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month upstairs in the Ferguson Building in downtown Willow Springs.
For more information, visit the website, www.willowspringsartscouncil.org, or follow Willow Springs Arts Council on Facebook.
