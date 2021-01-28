West Plains Council on the Arts will host its quarterly Lunch with Art event for current and prospective members from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Community Room at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.
Melissa Smith, tourism coordinator for the city of West Plains, will be the featured presenter.
The public is invited to attend and learn about the new ideas for local public art projects. Smith will also give updates on progress and changes being made at the Ozarks Heritage Welcome Center, cultural tourism efforts for West Plains, and how the arts can be involved.
“A 16-foot vintage postcard that says ‘greetings from West Plains’ is going up on the outside wall of the Welcome Center. More is planned — just something to get people to stop or divert here to see,” said Smith. “Then we can make sure they get a Visitor’s Guidebook and hopefully they will spend some money while they are here, eating or shopping, or decide to spend the night and venture out to see one of the mills, or make us their destination on their next trip.”
After the brief program, WPCA board members will open discussion on current plans, programs available through Arts Alliance partners, and invite discussion regarding future arts endeavors for the area. Here’s an opportunity to open conversation with current board members and contribute to the future of arts in West Plains.
Lunch will be catered by Dawn Dionne. Cost of the luncheon is $10 for WPCA members, $15 for non-members. Reservations may be made online through the February 2021 Lunch with Art event page on Facebook, by calling Paula at 293-2325, or via email info@westplainsarts.org
Individual membership is $25/year. Other membership levels and benefits are described on the website westplainsarts.org, along with a membership application.
