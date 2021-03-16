Organizers with the Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association (HOBA) announce the 2021 bluegrass festivals will be taking place at HOBA Park, 1138 Bluegrass Lane, West Plains, MO.
The family-oriented organization invites all to its campgrounds which offer a stage, concessions, RV hookups and a shower house. The grounds are private and back in the trees, but on the edge of town and just minutes from stores, museums, antiques shops, boutiques, flea markets, grocery stores, not to mention the rivers, mills and state parks, note officials.
For more information send a message to @bluegrass.hoba on Facebook, email hoba58@ymail.com, visit hobabluegrass.wixsite.com/mysite, call Teresa 1-417-204-3400 or Jennifer at 1-417-372-7241 or contact the the Ozark Welcome Center 1-417-256-8835, tourism@westplains.net.
HOBA’s 38th annual Spring Bluegrass Festival - 2nd Act will be held from June 4 through 6, and feature performances from The Collins Brothers, New Grass Attack, Backyard Bluegrass, the Gravel Yard, Lost Creek, Wright County Bluegrass, and Keith Turner and Traditional Grass.
From Sept. 23 through 25, HOBA will hold its 37th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival with bands Greg Blake & Hometown, River Bend, Stringed Union, New Grass Attack and Ozark Mountain 5.
Every year, HOBA’s spring festival is held the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday of June. The fall festival is held the fourth weekend in September.
HOBA is a family-friendly festival. No alcohol or illegal drugs are allowed. HOBA Park is located just off Jan Howard Expressway/U.S. 63 bypass at Lanton Road. Turn south between the Glass Sword Cinema and Favorite Fishing USA, in the building that formerly housed Regal-Beloit. Bluegrass Lane is ¼ mile from the bypass on the right.
All shows are held rain or shine. All are encouraged to bring lawnchairs.
Stay tuned for more information closer to festival time. HOBA will also be having its monthly jams and simple suppers once warm weather gets here. A calendar of events will be put on our Facebook page, our website and submitted to the Quill.
