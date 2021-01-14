The Harlin Museum of West Plains is set to open its 2021 season of events with its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show, which will be on display in the museum’s Hathcock Gallery from Feb. 5 to 28.
The museum has issued a call for submissions to all regional fiber arts and textile arts artists.
Submissions meeting stated guidelines will be accepted, with payment, between noon and 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30 in the main gallery the museum, 405 Worcester St.
Fees to enter are $20 for one submission, $30 for two, $35 for three and $40 for four. Artists entering four pieces may submit a fifth one free. There is a limit of five entries per artist, and payment must be made by cash or check.
Any item created using fibers or textiles may be eligible for submission, including quilts/quilt art, afghans, crocheted and knitted articles, embroidery, hand-woven or machine-woven articles, felted wool projects, lacework, tatting, appliqué, handmade apparel from pattern or personal design, beaded items, woven rope, canvas work such as needlepoint or petit pointe and macramé.
COMPETITION GUIDELINES
Any type of art or craft item that uses fiber or textile components as part of the piece is eligible to enter. All pieces must be the work of the artist entering the competition and must not have been previously entered in a Harlin Museum Competition Show.
All competition entries will be evaluated with 25% weight given for general appearance, 50% for construction and 25% for artistic design.
All entries that need special support to display item must have support provided by the artist. Designer clothing must have the proper hangers to assist in displaying the items. All hangers and display supports will be returned to their owners at the conclusion of the show.
Those who are interested in entering the competition can find entry guidelines and other pertinent information on the museum’s website at harlinmuseum.com/programs/art-show-competition-
guidelines/2021-fiber-textile-arts-competition-guidelines.
Any questions regarding eligibility or other inquiries can be emailed to the museum at info@harlinmuseum.com or called into the museum directly at 256-7801.
The Harlin Museum is a cultural arts center that has been telling the story of the Ozarks through art and history since 1972. The facility is the exclusive owner of the L.L. Broadfoot art collection and offers historical artifact and art preservation, instructional workshops in fine art and folk-art subjects, competition art shows and historical exhibits, and educational programming for youth and adults. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
