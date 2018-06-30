About 18 months ago, librarian Jenifer Collins decided she needed a new hobby.
When she’s not working at the West Plains Public Library, as she has for more than 30 years, or socializing with her husband, Jeff, she can be found working at her home in Birch Tree, cutting or painting pieces of wood to be turned into functional art.
She calls her enterprise NerdGirl Creations.
Collins uses wood intended to be used as pallets, but never handled as such, to create painted and stained shelves, signs, mug racks and other useful decor for households and gardens. The wood was purchased by her husband, who she said “found a whole pallet of pallets” for sale and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to support his wife’s craft.
“I’ve been drawing since I was a child. I took off 30 years for adulting,” she said. “I’m trying to get back in the game.”
About a year and a half ago, she said, she felt it was time to start channeling her creative energy. She began working at her kitchen table and on her back porch, creating hand-painted works of love.
The rustic designs and sayings she paints are typically done freehand, though occasionally, she said, she uses stencils. She does not use silkscreen printing or any other mass-production methods.
Collins makes decor as the inspiration strikes, but also takes requests for commission, such as the sign reading “Crazy thankful” she painted for her sister-in-law in San Diego.
Often, she said, when she makes one piece, she’ll cut enough wood to make a second one to have ready to sell.
“It’s not something I can do a little at a time,” she said. “I have to set aside a whole morning or afternoon.” The process of creating her rustic decor involves cutting the wood to size, sanding it down, staining it, assembling any pieces and, finally, painting it.
A small project, she said, could take about four hours. Her larger pieces can take a whole day.
In 2017, Collins participated in craft shows in Raymondville and Echo Bluff. She also sold her creations at Mtn. View’s Pioneer Days festival and plans to repeat the experience this fall.
Her work is available for sale and commission. To learn more reach out to her on Facebook, www.facebook.com/jenifer.collins.982.
