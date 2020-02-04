West Plains Brewfest will return for its eighth year from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 14, in the arena and exhibit hall of the West Plains Civic Center. Doors to the event hosted by the West Plains Council of the Arts will open at 5:30 p.m.
According to event organizers, the first 700 people through the door will receive a souvenir 2020 tasting glass, courtesy of Simmons Bank, formerly Landmark, and all attendees will be eligible for door prize giveaways including T-shirts, glasses, growlers and gift certificates.
Prior to Brewfest, the fourth annual homebrew competition will be held. The contest, sanctioned by the American Homebrewers Association and the Beer Judge Certification Program, is open to area homebrewers of beer and cider.
Organizers say the contest is a chance for homebrewers to get valuable insights from certified beer judges that can help them improve their products.
“There will be multiple categories,” said organizer Amy Fischer. “We’ve also done away with Best of Show and are now doing a People’s Choice award.” Fischer encourages homebrewers to bring enough to showcase their brews. If wanting to participate in the People’s Choice contest, homebrewers must bring a minimum of one keg to share with Brewfest attendees.
Registration for the competition is required. The entry fee is $25 per entrant and includes two Brewfest tickets. Those competing must submit at least three bottles or a keg of beer or cider for judging.
For more information on the homebrew competition contact Fischer by calling 204-2878 or emailing aym@wagesbrewing.com
In addition to homebrewed beverages, attendees will have the opportunity to sample craft beers from local and regional breweries. To date, organizers have confirmed Boulevard Brewing of Kansas City, O’Fallon Brewing, Piney River Brewery of Bucyrus, Public House Brewing of Rolla and Wages Brewing of West Plains.
St. James winery will participate with specially-chosen wines.
Great Rivers Distributing and Grellner Sales & Service will serve national brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Michelob, Sam Adams and MillerCoors.
In addition to craft beers and wines, attendees can enjoy samples from area restaurants and farmers market members. Confirmed thus far: Bootleggers BBQ, Higher Ground Coffee Co., Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, Ozark Pizza & Bread Company, Ruby Tuesday’s, Snider’s Family Restaurant, Sole Café at the Grizzly Lofts and Sugar Lily Bakery.
“Go Farm” Market and Greater West Plains Area Farmers Market will have a wide assortment of their featured products.
T-shirts will be available, printed onsite by Ink Monkey Screen Printing and Graphics. Deejay services will be provided by Bill Talley of SoundWorx.
Proceeds from Brewfest will go toward the West Plains Council of the Arts’ efforts to promote arts organizations in the West Plains area, as well as fund the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship.
The event is sponsored by the arts council, Great Rivers Distributing, Grellner Sales & Service, Simmons Bank of West Plains, the West Plains Daily Quill and Piney River Brewing.
Admission is $25 per person in advance and $35 at the door. All attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID.
Advanced tickets are available and may be purchased in West Plains at Bootleggers BBQ, Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, Wages Brewing and from the West Plains Civic Center box office. In Bucyrus, tickets are available at Piney River Brewery.
Tickets may also be purchased by phone with a credit card through the civic center box office. Call 256-8123.
For more information about Brewfest visit www.westplainsarts.org or visit the council’s Facebook page @WestPlainsBrewfest. Email inquiries can be sent to terricomb@gmail.com or by phone at 417-505-0812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.