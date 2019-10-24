The Yellow House Community Arts Center, 209 W. Trish Knight St. in West Plains, will hold a fundraiser concert featuring the musical stylings of D Clinton Cochran at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will go toward paying for the Yellow House’s new furnace and air conditioning system.
Michael Cochran and D Clinton Thompson play folk, rock, blues and country rock in a seamless blend acquired through their lifetimes of playing music, according to concert promoters.
“One plays acoustic while the other plays electric. Both compliment the other’s playing,” the event’s organizers said. “Together they are D Clinton Cochran.”
Thompson was lead electric guitar in the The Morells and The Skeletons, two Springfield bands that earned good reviews in the ‘80s and ‘90s in Rolling Stone magazine, said organizers. Cochran befriended Chet Atkins and Les Paul, cowriting books on both. He also coproduced The West Plains Gazette in the ’70s and ’80s.
Both musicians have continued to perform across the state in various configurations and, for the past few years, have been working together.
A suggested donation of $5 is requested at the time of admission.
A brief pie auction held at intermission will include the opportunity to bid on “parts of pies,” and on whole pies made by area bakers, said Yellow House officials. Pie slices and the organization’s well-known “Concert Quiche” will be available for purchase in the kitchen.
