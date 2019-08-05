A workshop set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 will teach participants to create their own barn quilt wall hanging. Participants in the workshop at the Hampton Inn, West Plains, will create a rustic barn quilt wall hanging for indoor or outdoor display. West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host the workshop conducted by local artist Tara Hensley. The cost for the workshop is $30, all supplies included.
The hand-painted wooden décor is a nod towards heirloom quilting. Participants will also learn about the history of barn quilts and barn quilt trails. The quilt block pattern that will be used is the Martha Washington Star, finished size 12 inches by 12 inches.
While the rustic farmhouse version is the most popular, other colors will be available. Once participants have mastered their own barn quilt wall hangings, say organizers, they will be able to make them for gifts or for other areas in the home, and they will easily be able to create other quilt block patterns as well.
Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me.
“Of course, I love frequenting vintage resale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are preloved and show wear. DIY (do-it-yourself) is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items; her husband may be embarrassed but her projects are incredible!”
Space for the workshop is limited. Reserve a spot through Eventbrite, on the WPCA Facebook event page “Barn Quilt Wall Hanging Workshop;” or call Paula at 293-2325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.