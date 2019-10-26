Current and prospective members of the West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) are invited to attend Lunch with Art with guest presenter Angela Bullard from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Hampton Inn, 1064 London Lane, West Plains.
Bullard will demonstrate wool needle felting techniques before WPCA board members open discussion on the council’s current plans and programs available through Arts Alliance partners, and invite discussion on future arts endeavors in the area. The meeting is an opportunity to open conversation with board members and contribute to the future of arts in West Plains, say council officials.
Lunch will be catered by Dawn Dionne. Cost of the luncheon is $10 for WPCA members, $15 for nonmembers. Reservations should be made by Nov. 9, and may be made on Facebook through the November Lunch with Art event page, by calling Paula at 293-2325 or by emailing info@westplainsarts.org
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Bullard said she has been an art lover from childhood, always experimenting with different techniques and mediums to see what can be created. She studied art in college and has attended many classes and workshops in Chicago and regionally.
Since moving returning to West Plains she has received many awards for her eclectic work at juried and nonjuried shows at the Harlin Museum. Bullard has dabbled in watercolor, oils, colored pencils, acrylics, wax, pastels and fibers. She stumbled across the art of needle felting while in a fiber phase working on her crochet skills. The technique requires a sharp, barbed needle that is “stabbed” repeatedly into loose wool fibers. The friction from the needle’s barbs makes the wool felt or bond together.
The next logical step, she said, was to make landscapes. Bullard explained that wools come in a gorgeous array of colors and have the benefit of a textural appearance, so paintings have a real feeling of depth. Historically, wool felting has been used to make shelter and clothing as well as decorative pieces. Individual membership in the West Plains Council on the Arts is $25/year. Other membership levels and benefits are described on the website westplainsarts.org, along with a membership application.
