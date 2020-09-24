The Harlin Museum of West Plains is set to host its 45th annual Fall Art Show this year and is calling for art submissions from all southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas regional artists.
Entries for the show’s competition may be made from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at the museum, 405 Worcester St. The show’s entries will be on display in the museum’s Hathcock Gallery from Oct. 10 through 31.
Due to the museum’s recent closure over the summer months, the categories for this year’s show have been expanded to include art forms for which regularly scheduled shows fell during the coronavirus lockdown of nonessential businesses, said officials.
The categories this year will include Fine Arts (2D and 3D entries) for novice, advanced or youth, Digital Arts (still or animated) for adult or youth and Photography (color or monochrome) for adult or youth. The show’s final categories and prize amounts will be determined by the entries received. All entries will be evaluated for artistic quality, integrity, technique and presentation. Entries must meet given guidelines for acceptance into the competition portion of the show.
Those interested in entering the competition can find entry guidelines and other pertinent information on the museum’s website at harlinmuseum.com/45th-annual-fall-art-show. Any questions regarding eligibility or other inquiries can be emailed to the museum at info@harlinmuseum.com or prospective entrants may contact the museum directly at 256-7801.
The Harlin Museum is a cultural arts center that has been telling the story of the Ozarks through art and history since 1972 and is the exclusive owner of the L.L. Broadfoot art collection. The museum offers historical artifact and art preservation, instructional workshops in fine art and folk-art subjects, competition art shows and historical exhibits, and educational programming for youth and adults.
Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
