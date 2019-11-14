Create a no-sew quilted fabric ornament at a workshop hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) and led by artist Tara Hensley from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Hampton Inn in West Plains. The cost for the workshop is $30, all supplies included. Participants in the workshop will make a lovely — and deceptively easy — no-sew Christmas ornament without any stitching, said promoters. The ornament will be red and green; however, once the technique is mastered, attendees will be able to make ornaments as gifts for family and friends in different fabric variations. Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me.
“Of course, I love frequenting vintage resale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are preloved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest.” Hensley is also working on preparing an Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival Cookbook. For more information about that project, call Hensley at 573-247-6041.
Space for the workshop is limited. Reserve a spot by purchasing a ticket through Eventbrite on the WPCA Facebook event page, “No Sew Quilted Fabric Ornament Workshop,” or call Paula at 293-2325.
