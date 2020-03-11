“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” opens at 7 p.m. Friday at the Avenue Theatre, 307 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
The production will have an eight-performance run. The curtain will go up at 7 p.m. for additional shows March 14, 17, 19, 20 and 21. There will also be two matinee shows at 3 p.m. March 15 and 22.
“This show pushes the envelope of what we’ve staged at the Avenue before, but it is a beautiful show with an important message,” said Director Chris Herbolsheimer. “This cast has done a wonderful job of breathing life into these characters, and they deserve to be seen.”
When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment, Herbolsheimer summarized. But the martinet Nurse Ratched runs the psychic ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Ratched soon affects all the ward’s patients.
Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the box office or online at theavenuetheatre.org.
For evening performances the doors will open at 6 p.m. for advance ticket holders, and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. The matinee door times will be 2 p.m. for advance ticket holders and 2:30 p.m for general admission.
“Everyone at the Avenue Theatre would like to express their deepest appreciation for the continued support from this great community,” Herbolsheimer added.
