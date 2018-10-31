The November Harlin Museum’s Gala Night will feature one artist show by Jimmie Marler, an artist from the Hartville area, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Special arrangements can be made for school tours and organizations by contacting the museum’s board president. The museum is at 405 Worcester Ave. in West Plains.
Marler is an award-winning artist who has taught at Drury University and Southwest Baptist University for more than 25 years. Art is Jimmie’s life blood, he said. He has been drawing since he was in the seventh grade. He said he does a different drawing or painting every day and gets greatest enjoyment out of art when he does a piece that makes someone else happy.
Jimmie is a realist artist and photographer. His work subjects range from civil war reenactment photographs and drawing to wildlife, landscapes and children. He doesn’t have a medium of choice for his art. He uses a variety of formats, watercolor, acrylic, graphite pencil, colored pencil, scratchboard art and photographs.
Marler received his associates degree in art from Southwestern College in Oklahoma City, his bachelor of science from the College of the Ozarks at Point Lookout, a masters in art from Drury University, a masters in computers from Columbia University, N.Y.; and a PhD in computers from Columbia Pacific University in Raphael, Calif.
Marler lives with his wife Sharon in Hartville. They have a son Steven who owns and operates Alliance Motors, LLC., in Springfield.
For more information concerning the Harlin Museum and events, go to the Harlin Museum website or find the museum on Facebook. For more questions call Morris at 255-0920, email gmorris@centurylink.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.