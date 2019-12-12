Children's Ballet of the Ozarks will once again present its annual holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 20 and 21 at the West Plains Civic Center. Matinee performances will also be given at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tickets are available for $8 in advance online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com, at the civic center box office or by calling 417-217-3546. Tickets purchased the day of the performance will be $10 at the door.
In the ballet adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, toys come to life and mischievous mice, twirling sugar sprinkles and sugar plum fairies dance to Tchaikovsky’s score.
“Join families around the world who enjoy the tradition of ‘The Nutcracker’ without having to travel outside your community,” promoters encourage. “Come see some additions and changes we've made, while keeping within the traditional Nutcracker choreography you've come to enjoy.”
Based on a story written in 1816 by E. T. A. Hoffmann, the iconic holiday classic tells of young Clara, given a magical Nutcracker Doll on Christmas Eve by her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer. Transformed into a handsome prince at midnight, the Nutcracker defeats the evil Mouse King, and the Nutcracker and Clara set out on a thrilling adventure, said promoters.
From the Pine Forest with dancing snowflakes, to the Land of Sweets — with beloved characters such as Mother Ginger and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier — each scene is carried by the beautiful music of renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Children's Ballet of the Ozarks is located in Cabool. Students from West Plains, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Willow Springs, Houston and other communities are part of this local production.
Under the direction of founder Malai Copling, Children's Ballet of the Ozarks offers a wide variety of fine arts instruction for ages 2 years to adult, beginning to preprofessional levels, with a year-round, complete program of ballet, preballet, pointe, pas de duex, jazz, lyrical, creative, modern, tap, musical theatre, acro-dance and martial arts.
Copling has been dancing since the age of 2 and was awarded many dance scholarships for college, majoring in ballet at the University of Utah. She has been accepted into many top dance programs throughout her career, including American Ballet Theatre (ABT). Copling is an ABT Certified Teacher, one of only three in the state of Missouri.
She has been teaching ballet, tap and jazz for over 30 years, and has been the successful owner of several dance studios. Copling says she enjoys watching her students grow and progress in their professionalism, grace and in life.
Copling has been married for over 25 years, and enjoys raising 12 children together with her husband Troy.
