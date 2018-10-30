Tribute Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the First General Baptist Church of Willow Springs.
Since 2006, nationally known recording artist Tribute has become one of the country’s most dynamic and beloved male quartets in all of gospel music, said concert organizers. Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Riley Harrison Clark and Anthony Davis have proven to possess the winning combination of musical talent, warm and engaging personalities and a focus that has kept them on the path to continued success since their inception.
With several industry awards and chart-topping songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to bless and inspire their many supporters as well as regularly garner the attention of new fans.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. An offering will be received for the group.
The First General Baptist Church of Willow Springs is at 2507 Railroad Drive in Willow Springs. For information call 417-252-0916.
