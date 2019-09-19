Organizers with Ozarktoberfest have announced the full schedule of events planned for the annual community fundraiser to support Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area.
Ozarktoberfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the East Towne Village parking lot on Bill Virdon Boulevard in West Plains. Several food vendors will be on hand, as well as the West Plains Area Farmer’s Market, Christos House Chocolate Bar, Art by Forrest Ogden, Miss Eve’s Jams, Poetry with Dave Malone and Moonlite Mama nature-inspired art.
Food vendors scheduled include Annie’s Hot Dog Cart with bratwursts and hot dogs, The Ozarks Grill with German fare, Frog Feather’s Farm with German bierocks, Feaster’s Route 66 Bistro with eclectic tacos and vegan options, Pirate Chef with Cajun offerings and Spring Dipper Ice Cream with free ice cream for kids.
In addition, pretzels can be purchased from the West Plains Area Farmer’s Market and Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus has donated a keg of root beer for the children. More food vendors may yet be announced by organizers.
McWilliams Pumpkin Patch has provided its train for a series of historical tours to be given, and the Kinder Zone children’s play area is back with structured and unstructured activities for children. Parents are reminded that they are expected to monitor their children as the Kinder Zone is not equipped for child care services.
The festival also features an official homebrewed beer competition with certified judges. New to the competition this year is the German Beer Challenge, in which brewers are tasked with brewing at least one German style of beer. Seventeen brewers have signed up to participate this year, registering about 25 beers for competition among them, said organizers.
Admission to the event is free for all, but tasting glasses for the beer are available for $20 to adults age 21 and older.
SCHEDULE
11 a.m.: Gates open, Kinder Zone children’s play area opens and Jared Painter performs live music until 1:45 p.m.
11:30 a.m.: The historical train ride makes its first run.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Escape West Plains pop-up escape room will be open, themed “Tomb Raiders.”
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Randy “The Magic Guy” will perform magic tricks as he walks around the festival.
1 p.m.: The historical train ride makes its second run.
2-2:30 p.m.: Randy “The Magic Guy” will perform onstage.
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Randy “The Magic Guy” will perform magic tricks as he walks around the festival.
3 p.m.: The historical train ride makes its third run, Jeremy Myers will perform live music until 4:30 p.m. and the first heat of the men’s stein-holding competition will be held.
3:15 p.m.: The first heat of the women’s stein-holding competition will be held.
3:30 p.m.: The second heat of the men’s stein-holding competition will be held.
3:45 p.m.: The second heat of the women’s stein-holding competition will be held.
4:30 p.m.: Men and women’s stein-holding championship will be held and the historical train ride will make its final run.
5-6:30 p.m.: The Whispering Willows will perform live music.
5:15 p.m.: Last call for voting for People’s Choice in the homebrewed beer competition.
6 p.m.: Beer judging and stein-holding prizes awarded.
7 p.m.: Festival ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.