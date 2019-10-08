The Culver-Stockton College Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Ocho, the a cappella choir, will make six appearances during its annual fall tour in October, concluding with a 3 p.m. performance on Oct. 13 in the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center.
Two area women are students singing in the choir for the tour: Nicole Smart, Willow Springs, and Audra Wood, Cabool.
The tour begins on Oct. 11 with a 9 a.m. performance at Mark Twain Jr./Sr. High School in Center. The choirs will then perform at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, and at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty High School in Lake St. Louis, The day will wrap up with an evening performance at Webster Groves Christian Church in St. Louis.
The students will attend the Legends and Lanterns Festival on Oct. 12 in St. Charles, then sing that evening at St. Charles Christian Church in St. Charles.
The choirs will head home on Oct. 13 but will stop to perform at First Christian Church of Troy in Troy, at 10 a.m. before making their final appearance that afternoon in Canton.
Scott Allison, director of choral activities, will lead the choirs. All performances are free of charge.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
