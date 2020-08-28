West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.