Sometimes anger can be a color, and sometimes happiness can be a song.
Each weekday morning the clients at Honest Imaginations Dayhab, operated by the T.J. Swift House, are supervised in the expression of feelings that may be too difficult or painful to describe in words through fine art activities including music, roleplaying and drawing, painting and crafting.
An additional program, Visionary Vocational Opportunities, teaches job readiness skills so employment experiences can be positive for both clients and employees.
Both programs serve clients with special mental or physical needs whose ages range mostly from teen to young adult. They provide an outlet for those having trouble finding the words to explain their feelings and are frustrated because of it, or would rather express themselves in a less direct way.
On a recent Monday morning, the clients work on a self-discovery writing exercise. The activity helps them get out any disruptive emotions they may have experienced over the weekend that could affect their mood, which may result in outbursts and other negative behaviors.
Other projects help to put traumatic events into context, allowing clients to assign meaning to tragedies such as 9/11. In one example currently on display, clients hand-printed the names of firefighters who lost their lives aiding victims during the terrorist attack on a homemade flag.
The program has been located in an airy space with lots of natural light on the west corner of Washington Avenue and Court Square for about a year. Staff have equipped the space with coping tools for those that become overwhelmed and overstimulated.
A sensory room contains toys, beads, glitter bottles, rain sticks and puzzles, all known for their ability to help sooth, and there is a suspended chair known as an autism chair, that helps bring balance to an individual’s vestibular system.
A wide variety of music is played as the clients work, and Honest Imaginations coordinator Tina Norris says the curriculum was planned with music, not only for personal expression, but as an opportunity to learn about other world cultures. There is also a karaoke machine.
Music has been found to calm the clients and they can choose songs that help them describe their emotions, and the activities and projects can translate to real world skills like coping with stress and communicating effectively, Norris said.
Some of the clients are referred by T.J. Swift, but some come from other referrals.
One client, whose name is withheld for privacy, says her method is to is to sit down with paper and pencil with no plan and just let the drawing come automatically.
“I mostly just make it up, just draw without thinking,” she says. Wolves seem to her favorite subject.
Another client explains the colors she chose to paint a glass, half pink for happiness, half blue for sadness with a stem painted black for anger.
She also works with other materials and has created a barn from plastic canvas and other projects with popsicle sticks.
Samantha says she has been doing art since she was a child. Her grandfather, who was an artist, got her started with oil pastels. She says she prefers to draw freehand.
“Art brings me happiness,” says Samantha. “I do a lot of artwork outside of dayhab, and at home.” But she says the best thing about being there is meeting new friends and being with new “family” after she lost her mom.
“It really brought me closer to Tina,” she adds.
Honest Imagination clients have an art show each quarter and the next showing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11, coinciding with the West Plains Downtown Revitalization Stroll on the Square. Some art pieces will be for sale. Most of the artists will be at the space during the show, for at least part of the evening, to help showcase their talents.
All are welcome to stop by, take home a work of art, and maybe learn about the shapes of feelings.
