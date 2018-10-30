The Willow Springs Arts Council (WSAC) will host an exhibition of works by Natalya Kharitonova, “Beauty Will Save the World,” from Nov. 11 through 25 at the Ferguson Building, second floor, in Willow Springs.
A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.
Kharitonova said she was inspired to do this exhibition because of her and her children’s love of art, which has become a treasured family activity. They have been coming to WSAC’s Kids Summer Art Camp as a family for about six years. Her youngest, Anna, was still a toddler when she came to her first art class.
In addition to the artist’s work, she will also display some of her children’s art.
Another source of inspiration is Kharitonova’s desire to help the people in Sinelnikovo, Ukraine, where she was born. Kharitonova came to the United States in 1999 and moved to Willow Springs in 2000. She said she feels “so happy and fortunate” to live in Willow Springs.
All of the artist’s proceeds from sales at this event will be donated to the Hosanna Church in Sinelnikovo to help those in need.
Kharitonova expressed her gratitude to the WSAC. “I am very appreciative to the Arts Council for the opportunity to share my art with the people of Willow Springs and to help my friends in Ukraine,” she said.
She said she is also thankful to all of her friends who have been so encouraging and supporting of her artistic efforts. All this has allowed her family to grow and learn, she said, through their love of art.
For more information on the Willow Springs Arts Council, visit Facebook or the website at willowspringsartscouncil.org.
All activities of the Arts Council are sponsored by local donations and, in part, by the Missouri Arts Council.
