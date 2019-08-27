It is late summer and once again time for the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO) to resume its practice schedule and prepare for the coming concert season.
Since 2009, the orchestra has made Willow Springs home and been sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council and generous supporters. This year will mark the 10th season for SOCO and the orchestra has grown to over 30 volunteer musicians from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
The orchestra is in need of more string players such as violin, viola, cello and string bass. All interested musicians are invited to attend a practice to see if their skills will fit the orchestra’s need. The first full orchestra practice will be Tuesday evening. Practices are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of the Ferguson Building in downtown Willow Springs.
The 2019 concert schedule includes a Halloween concert Oct. 26 at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs and a Christmas holiday concert Dec. 8.
Members include retirees, students, musical educators, professional and nonprofessional musicians with a love for presenting live concerts to this area. Jodie Forbes is the conductor and Nikki Dean is the associate conductor of the orchestra. Both are music educators.
Forbes is retired from the Houston School District and taught in public schools for over 30 years. She has been the conductor for SOCO since 2015. Dean is the band director at Liberty High School in Mtn. View.
For more information call Forbes at 417-217-0542 or Rebecca Cash at 417-962-0979, or visit the Arts Council website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or on Facebook.
